Jun 10, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after her third foul against the Connecticut Sun in the second quarter at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

A big talking point this season in the WNBA has been how Caitlin Clark has been treated by her peers in the league. Well, on Monday, Clark was mocked by an opposing player after a foul call.

In the second quarter of Monday’s matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever, Sun guard DiJonai Carrington was called for a ticky-tack foul on Clark when the rookie tried to drive past her.

Carrington immediately made her displeasure with the call known publically, mocking Clark for what she perceived as a flop by throwing her head back multiple times in an attempt to mimic what she believed Clark did to get the call.

The call itself was a bit questionable. It wasn’t like Clark was knocked off course at all. She seemingly could have easily played through the contact. Regardless, Clark got the benefit of the doubt from the refs.

To be fair to Clark, every great scorer in basketball does their best to sell foul calls. You can name countless NBA stars like Joel Embiid, Luka Dončić, and LeBron James just to name a few who excel at manipulating their bodies to get calls from officials. It has become a true skill to have in the sport.

Still, given all the criticism that Clark has received from her peers in the WNBA already, it’s obviously not great that this moment happened, which could only pile onto the controversy around her relationship with the rest of the players in the WNBA.

Carrington would get the last laugh in this situation, as the Sun would go on to blow out the Fever in a game where Clark didn’t even see the floor in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand for the Sun.

[FanDuel Sportsbook on X]