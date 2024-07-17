Caitlin Clark David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
When the Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft earlier this year, they obviously hoped that she would make an instant impact on the team. But it seems like her impact on the court has been greater than most even expected.

As prominent women’s basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo shared on social media this week, Caitlin Clark has scored or assisted on more than 40 percent of all of the Indiana Fever’s points this season.

“Caitlin Clark has scored or assisted on 849 of the @IndianaFever‘s 2,033 points this season (41.8%). It is the most points and highest % of team points by any player this season. Indy has also played the most difficult strength of schedule. (Research: Zack Collura),” Lobo said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Obviously, this is an absolutely insane stat about the rookie sensation, and it led to a lot of conversation on social media.

With Clark leading the way, the Fever have won eight of their last 12 games and are firmly in contention for a playoff spot a year after having the worst record in the entire league.

Clearly, Clark has made quite an impact this season.

