David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

When the Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft earlier this year, they obviously hoped that she would make an instant impact on the team. But it seems like her impact on the court has been greater than most even expected.

As prominent women’s basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo shared on social media this week, Caitlin Clark has scored or assisted on more than 40 percent of all of the Indiana Fever’s points this season.

“Caitlin Clark has scored or assisted on 849 of the @IndianaFever‘s 2,033 points this season (41.8%). It is the most points and highest % of team points by any player this season. Indy has also played the most difficult strength of schedule. (Research: Zack Collura),” Lobo said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Caitlin Clark has scored or assisted on 849 of the @IndianaFever ‘s 2,033 points this season (41.8%). It is the most points and highest % of team points by any player this season. Indy has also played the most difficult strength of schedule. (Research: Zack Collura) — Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) July 16, 2024

Obviously, this is an absolutely insane stat about the rookie sensation, and it led to a lot of conversation on social media.

This is an insane stat ,she is an engine and teams scheme her every game ……she not playing off of nobody they playing off of her….it is what is 👊 https://t.co/KwqxPzmBgL — Ricky G (@jrichardgoodman) July 16, 2024

This why @CaitlinClark22 is on track to be ROTY. Every single team has CC at the top of their scouting report as the priority person to stop. No other rookie can claim that. She is more valuable to her team than any other rookie, and most veterans. #WNBA https://t.co/g5BHqoAwOo — Jeff Greenberg (@jeffgberg) July 17, 2024

I have said it before and I’ll say it again. We haven’t seen a female basketball player with the ability to both score and assist at the level she can. If she reaches her ceiling she will become the best offensive engine the WNBA has ever seen. https://t.co/eyLZcjGPO6 — Nick_Kat (@NicholasKatsik2) July 17, 2024

ROTY and MVP candidate. No debate. https://t.co/3JfYkYTSZO — Mily (@DayDreamThis) July 16, 2024

I am going to be insufferable on this app when she wins ROTY https://t.co/hYAmojrfam — Sam (@sammmidd) July 16, 2024

she deserves to be top 5 in mvp but anyway https://t.co/NI4gohkDQq — correlation (@nosyone4) July 16, 2024

I mean there's no "MVP Conversation" when A'ja is playing like she is… But Caitlin is 100% in the mix for all WNBA first team going into the Olympics break https://t.co/bNQfTqnJkT — Mick (@DBGyt_) July 16, 2024

With Clark leading the way, the Fever have won eight of their last 12 games and are firmly in contention for a playoff spot a year after having the worst record in the entire league.

Clearly, Clark has made quite an impact this season.

[Rebecca Lobo]