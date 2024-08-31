Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark has faced some incredibly physical play from her opponents throughout her first season in the league, and that continued on Friday night when she took a hard foul from Chicago Sky star Diamond DeShields that many fans think was “dirty.”

During Friday night’s game, Caitlin Clark had an apparent breakaway layup after receiving a pass from one of her teammates.

But just as she looked up and started to dribble up the court, Diamond DeShields sprinted toward Clark and ran directly into her, sending her flying to the ground.

Caitlin Clark got laid out for the 2nd game in a row pic.twitter.com/GxqPwPZf7n — WNBA Rookie Watch (@WNBARookieWatch) August 31, 2024

“Caitlin Clark got laid out for the 2nd game in a row,” WNBA Rookie Watch said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

DeShields immediately threw her arms up in the air to plead her innocence and quickly went to help Clark up after knocking her to the ground, but the damage was done.

The play sparked outrage among fans who labeled it as a “dirty play” from DeShields.

“She wasn’t even going for the ball. I don’t see how they’re allowing this,” one fan said.

“This is DEFINITELY NOT a basketball play. This is a DIRTY play on Clark, and Chicago Sky apparently has no discipline whatsoever when they play against her. This Sky player should be suspended for this kind of play,” another fan said.

“Suspension is the only deterrent,” another fan wrote.

Clearly, people were not happy with the play.

