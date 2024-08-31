Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday night, WNBA rookie phenoms Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese met on the court once again as Clark’s Indiana Fever took on Reese’s Chicago Sky, reigniting the rivalry between the two young stars once again. But this time, Clark very much got the better of Reese and the Sky.

Caitlin Clark had one of the best games of her entire WNBA career on Friday night as she led the Indiana Fever to a 100-81 blowout victory over Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Clark led all scorers with 31 points while also dishing out 12 assists to her teammates for a double-double.

Reese, meanwhile, had a rather modest performance by her standards, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds – a double-double of her own, but with far smaller numbers than Clark.

With the win, Clark and the Fever took another big step toward securing a spot in the WNBA playoffs, bringing their season record to an even 16-16 on the season.

Clark’s strong performance also bolstered her resume in the league’s Rookie of the Year race which seems to be coming down to Clark and Reese.

It was certainly a strong showing for Clark and the Fever in a vitally important game for both sides.