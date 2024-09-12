Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

During their time together with the LSU Tigers, Angel Reese and teammate Flau’jae Johnson were quite close. But it sounds like that’s no longer the case.

During the most recent episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, Angel Reese admitted that she and Flau’jae Johnson have drifted apart in their friendship ever since she left LSU to enter the WNBA Draft.

“I still support Flau’jae. We aren’t as close as we used to be. And there’s no hard feelings or anything, but we aren’t as close as we used to be,” Reese said according to The Spun. “That’s why people always expect us to still be posting each other and stuff like that. But, like, we aren’t as close.

“It happens. You don’t have the best relationships with everybody and don’t always continue relationships with people. So I wish her the best always, and I’m always gonna support her… but yeah, there’s no love lost.”

Johnson confirmed this during a recent interview with the New York Post

"Me and Angel, we aren’t as close as we used to be"@Flaujae told @jennalemoncelli about her current relationship with Angel Reese pic.twitter.com/NCbhftL35R — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 10, 2024

“Yeah, me and Angel, we aren’t as close as we used to be,” Johnson said. “But I still support her 1000 percent. I was proud of her, just being in the W and breaking records.”

Obviously, Johnson will be returning to LSU this season to help lead the Tigers, and she will have an even bigger role this season with Reese now playing at the next level.

Even though the two aren’t the closest of friends anymore, that doesn’t mean they don’t still support each other.

