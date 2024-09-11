Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Star WNBA forward Angel Reese released the first episode of her new podcast, Unapologetically Angel, on Thursday, and she didn’t mince words about her rivalry with Caitlin Clark.

While discussing her rookie campaign in the WNBA with her cohost, Reese spoke openly about her rivalry and rookie of the year race with Indiana Fever All-Star Caitlin Clark. However, it’s what Reese says about Clark’s fans that was so disturbing.

“I think it’s really just the fans, her fans, the Iowa fans, now the Indiana fans, that are like, they ride for her,” Reese said on the podcast. “And I respect that, respectfully, but sometimes it’s very disrespectful. I think there’s a lot of racism when it comes to it, and I don’t believe she stands on any of that. But when it comes to death threats like I’m talking about people come down to my address, follow me home, it’s come down to that on multiple occasions.”

It’s frightening and frankly disgusting to think things may be progressing this far and that Reese could be receiving that sort of hate every day. Fans have taken to social media to give their take on the accusations.

These are seriously concerning accusations and hopefully, the two rivals can settle everything on the hardwood next season, when Reese returns from a season-ending wrist injury suffered this season.