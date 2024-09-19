Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

With the WNBA regular season wrapping up, it’s hard to deny the impact the rookies had on the league’s unprecedented growth and viewership.

The Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese have spearheaded the rookie class. The two competed with each other to win Rookie of the Year throughout the season, but Reese went down in the final fourth of the season with a season-ending wrist injury.

Before the injury, Reese made her impact felt on the court. The Sky forward broke the WNBA’s single-season rebound record as well as the record for consecutive games recording a double-double.

But it seems not everyone is very impressed with Reese’s records. Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson topped Reese’s rebound record on Tuesday, grabbing her 451st board. When asked about her thoughts on breaking the record, Wilson was frank about how it’s not even on her radar.

“That’s cool,” Wilson said, according to ESPN. “I don’t hunt rebounds so it’s not something that is always on my mind when it comes to just getting the basketball for my team. … When it comes to getting them to get them, I’m not focused on that. I’m focused on putting the ball in the hoop. I mean, it’s a blessing. This league is tough …”

It seems Wilson wants Reese to figure out what’s really important in the league, and to focus on improving those skills.

