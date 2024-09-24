Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce likes to drink, but he let himself get a little bit out of control earlier this year, and it sounds like his girlfriend Taylor Swift is not happy about it.

During the Kansas City Chiefs victory celebration following their Super Bowl LVIII win, Travis Kelce went viral for all the wrong reasons as he was visibly intoxicated and was slurring his words to the point that he couldn’t even speak publicly during the celebration.

Taylor Swift never publicly addressed the incident and she was not there in person. But according to a recent report, it sounds like she was not happy about what she saw.

“Travis’ propensity for partying has been an issue in the past — one that Taylor is hoping to avoid this year. Last February, an insider told Life & Style the singer was less than thrilled with Travis after onlookers reported he’d gotten sloppy drunk at the Super Bowl LVIII victory parade. Says the source, ‘Taylor loves Travis’ energy and spontaneity, but she doesn’t want him wasted at the bar with pals. He can celebrate his wins in style with her and their friends,’” Life and Style Magazine reported this week.

Needless to say, this report led to a lot of reactions.

“She knew who he was when they first met, what did she expect…” one person wrote in the comments of the story.

“Not a fan of Taylor but I don’t blame her. She should just have Left him there to make a ‘adultfool’ out of himself,” another person commented.

“Thats what he is, a sloppy, immature party animal! Get use to it!” another person commented.

“Once a drunk, always a drunk,” another fan said.

“Well sounds like he may have a problem this is a red flag so pay attention Taylor,” another commenter added.

It sounds like Kelce might need to control his drinking.

[Life and Style Magazine]