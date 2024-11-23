Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Dana White during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

You can do politics without sports, but you can’t do sports without politics. During President-Elect Donald Trump’s campaign, Dana White played a role in helping out his friend. That changes now, he said.

“I’m never f***ing doing this again,” White told The New Yorker. “I want nothing to do with this s***. It’s gross. It’s disgusting.”

You could see Trump leaning into his young, male demographic, which fits White’s profile being the CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He made a cameo at the Republican National Convention earlier this month and appearances on the campaign trail.

“I’ve been in the fight business my whole life. I know fighters,” White said during his speech at the convention in Cleveland, Ohio. “Ladies and gentlemen, Donald Trump is a fighter, and I know he’ll fight for this country.”

The support isn’t out of the blue, of course. Trump backed the formerly struggling business that White had during the infancy of the UFC in 2001. Now it’s worth billions.

In that same speech, White said in his opinion, you can tell a person’s true character when they are happy for somebody else’s success.

White continued with The New Yorker …

“You’re getting conversations in these podcasts, and you yourself, as a young kid, get to really see who Donald Trump is,” White continued. “Not the bulls*** you hear from the far-left media.”

While Trump continues to elect cabinet positions before returning to the White House, White didn’t specifically say he wouldn’t join if he were asked, but doubled down on his disgust with politics. He told the Sports Business Journal, “I want nothing to do with it.”

For now, Trump will have to stick with the WWE route after nominating CEO Linda McMahon to be his Secretary of Education.