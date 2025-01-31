Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, AZ; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Being a professional athlete is one thing. Doing so in All-Star fashion is another. What about being the best at multiple sports? Sure, Those like Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders made it look easy, but others also were supreme in more than one sport during their careers.

Here’s a look at six athletes who had successful paths in multiple sports.

Ellyse Perry

Cricket and soccer

Ellyse Perry showed immense talent in cricket and soccer from a young age. She made her debut for the Australian women’s national cricket team at just 16 and was also part of the Australian women’s soccer team by the age of 17.

Cricket: She represented Australia in Test cricket and One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and has been one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket. Perry achieved more than 300 wickets in international cricket, and her batting prowess earned her a spot in the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year.

Soccer: Perry played professional soccer for Canberra United in the W-League, Australia’s top-tier women’s soccer league. She was a regular Australian national soccer team member, known as the Matildas, and played in multiple major international tournaments, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Perry’s ability to juggle both sports at a high level earned her a reputation as one of the greatest female athletes of all time.

Jim Thorpe

Track & field, football, baseball, and basketball

Jim Thorpe was one of the most versatile athletes in history. His Olympic triumph in 1912 made him an international star, and his subsequent professional careers in football, baseball, and basketball cemented his legacy.

Track & Field : Thorpe won gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon at the 1912 Summer Olympics. His performance remains legendary, and he’s considered one of the greatest Olympians of all time.

gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon at the 1912 Summer Olympics. His performance remains legendary, and he’s considered one of the greatest Olympians of all time. American Football : Thorpe was a dominant force in early NFL history, playing for teams like the Canton Bulldogs and the Oorang Indians. He was one of the first great players in the NFL, serving as both a player and coach.

NFL history, playing for teams like the Canton Bulldogs and the Oorang Indians. He was one of the first great players in the NFL, serving as both a player and coach. Baseball : Thorpe played in MLB for the New York Giants, Cincinnati Reds, and Boston Braves over six seasons as an outfielder.

MLB for the New York Giants, Cincinnati Reds, and Boston Braves over six seasons as an outfielder. Basketball : Thorpe also played professional basketball for a few seasons, although his basketball career wasn’t as notable as his career in football, baseball, and track.

Jackie Robinson

Baseball and football

Jackie Robinson grew up in Pasadena, CA, and attended UCLA, where he played four sports: baseball, basketball, football, and track.

Despite his football talent, Robinson chose to pursue baseball professionally, making history in 1947 when he became the first African American to play in modern Major League Baseball. His impact on society, both inside and outside of sports, makes him one of the most influential figures in American history.

Baseball : Robinson broke the color barrier in MLB when he debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. He was a six-time All-Star, the 1949 NL MVP, and a key figure in the Dodgers’ 1955 World Series championship. Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.

Football: Robinson played football at UCLA, where he was an outstanding halfback and led the Bruins to victory in the 1939 Rose Bowl. He briefly played semi-pro football for the Honolulu Bears and Los Angeles Bulldogs, with World War II interrupting that career.

Robinson’s achievements in baseball extend far beyond his athleticism. He was a trailblazer who helped break down racial barriers in sports and became a civil rights icon. His legacy lives on through the Jackie Robinson Foundation and the annual Jackie Robinson Day in MLB– All players, coaches, and managers on both teams and the umpires, wear Robinson’s uniform No. 42 on April 15.

Herschel Walker

Football and mixed martial arts

Herschel Walker was a dominant football player in high school, college, and the NFL. His Heisman Trophy-winning season at Georgia cemented his status as one of the best college players of all time.

Walker’s transition to MMA was a surprise to many, but it demonstrated his dedication to fitness and competition in multiple forms.

Football : Walker is one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. He played for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, and Philadelphia Eagles. He was a two-time Pro Bowler, the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, and amassed more than 13,000 rushing yards in his career.

Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, and Philadelphia Eagles. He was a two-time Pro Bowler, the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, and amassed more than 13,000 rushing yards in his career. MMA : Later in his life, Walker transitioned to Mixed Martial Arts, making his MMA debut at the age of 47 (!!!). Despite his age, Walker’s athletic ability and mental toughness allowed him to achieve a 2-0 record in professional MMA.

Kerri Strug

Gymnastics and track & field

Kerri Strug was a standout gymnast from the beginning. She trained at the infamous Bela Karolyi’s gymnastics camp and quickly became one of the best gymnasts in the country. While her gymnastics career was the main focus, her athleticism in other sports, like track, contributed to her ability to succeed on the international stage.

Gymnastics: Strug is best known for her pivotal role in helping the U.S. women’s gymnastics team win the 1996 Olympic gold medal in Atlanta. Strug’s courage in performing a vault despite a serious ankle injury became an iconic moment in Olympic history. She was also a U.S. National Champion and earned several World Championship medals.

Track & Field : Though Strug’s gymnastics career took priority, she also had success in track and field in high school, where she competed in sprinting events and was an all-around athlete.

Kyler Murray

Football and baseball

Kyler Murray is one of the rare athletes who achieved top-tier success in not just one, but two major sports — football and baseball. His dual-sport journey adds an extra layer to his already impressive resume, making him a unique figure in the world of professional sports. Not only is he the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, but he was also drafted by the (Oakland) Athletics in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft.