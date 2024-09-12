February 5, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; Shannon Sharpe reacts during a press conference after being named into the NFL Hall of Fame class of 2011 at the Super Bowl XLV media center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday afternoon, Pro Football Hall of Famer and current media personality Shannon Sharpe made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Sharpe shared an Instagram live post featuring audio of him engaging in sexually lewd acts with a woman.

Per the New York Post, Sharpe admitted that he was not hacked and accidentally started the live video and shared it with his 3 million followers.

“Obviously I am embarrassed. Someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details – the audio – heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons.

“There are a lot of people that count on Shannon to be professional at all times and I always try to be professional at all times, even when I’m behind closed doors. … I’m very disappointed in myself, not for the act. I think there are millions and billions of people of consenting age that engage in activities, but for the audio to be heard I’m disappointed in myself. I let a lot of people down.”

“I threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity,” Sharpe said. “I did not know IG live. I’ve never turned IG live on so I don’t know how it works and all of sudden my other phone started going off.”

Sharpe will now look to redeem himself in the public eye after letting down so many of his fans.

