Dec 19, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Devon Blackmon (19) looks up the field after making a catch against Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. Utah won the game 35-28. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

We all know the big ones: Yankees vs. Red Sox, Michigan vs. Ohio State, Celtics vs. Lakers, etc. These iconic rivalries dominate headlines and fuel passionate fan debates.

But what about the rivalries that fly under the radar, the ones that burn just as fiercely but lack the same level of mainstream attention?

Here are some of the underrated rivalries in sports.

BYU vs. Utah

The BYU vs. Utah rivalry, often called “The Holy War,” is one of the most unique and passionate rivalries in college football. This isn’t just about football. The rivalry extends to other sports and even academic competitions. The passion and intensity of the rivalry are palpable, with fans on both sides deeply invested in the outcome.



The trophy for this game is a unique: The Beehive Boot, a hand-painted boot representing the state of Utah. This adds a distinctive visual element to the rivalry. Utah enjoyed a period of dominance recently, but BYU has shown signs of resurgence, making the rivalry even more exciting. With both teams now in the Big 12 Conference, the rivalry has taken on new significance.

Memorable Moments:

1980 BYU 56-6 Victory: This remains one of the most lopsided victories in the rivalry’s history.

Recent Utah Dominance: Utah’s recent winning streak significantly impacted the rivalry’s dynamics.

BYU’s 2021 Victory: This victory snapped Utah’s long winning streak and injected renewed excitement into the rivalry.

San Francisco Giants vs. (Oakland) Athletics

The San Francisco Giants vs. (Oakland) Athletics play the Bay Bridge Series. With the A’s moving to Sacramento, there’s no longer a bridge separating the two teams, but because of the proximity of the two teams (both based in the San Francisco Bay Area) and the shared history of the region — the matchup is always a big one.

Memorable Moments:

1989 World Series: The 1989 World Series is one of the most famous events in Bay Area sports history, not just because of the on-field action, but also because of the Loma Prieta Earthquake that struck during Game 3. The series was suspended after the earthquake, which caused significant damage across the region, including to the infrastructure of San Francisco. When the series resumed, the A’s swept the Giants in four games to claim the championship.

The “Battle of the Bay” Atmosphere: The games between the A’s and Giants often have a playoff atmosphere, especially when both teams are good. The crowd is usually split between A’s and Giants fans, and the energy in the stands is something else.

Even though the A’s and Giants have a lot of history, the rivalry doesn’t get as much attention as it should, especially on a national level. Maybe it’s because the teams are smaller-market (though the Giants are in San Francisco, a huge media market), or maybe it’s because the teams play in separate leagues and only meet during interleague play.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos

The rivalry may not always garner the same headlines as some other NFL rivalries, but its history of playoff battles, defensive dominance, and legendary figures makes it one of the most significant and respected rivalries in the league.

Memorable Moments:

1977 AFC Divisional: Denver’s first playoff win came against the Steelers, a significant moment in Broncos history.

“The Comeback” (1997 AFC Championship): John Elway led one of his many comebacks, overcoming a 21-3 deficit to defeat the Steelers and advance to the Super Bowl.

Defensive Dominance: Both franchises have historically been known for their strong defenses. The “Steel Curtain” of the Steelers and the “Orange Crush” of the Broncos were legendary units.

Coaching Legends:

Chuck Noll: Led the Steelers to four Super Bowl victories during their dynasty era.

John Elway: A Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Broncos to two Super Bowl titles.

Recent Competitiveness: While the rivalry might not be as dominant in recent years, both teams still aspire to be contenders in the AFC, making their matchups relevant and competitive.

Nov. 25, 2018 — The Denver Broncos upset the Pittsburgh Steelers—and ended their six-game winning streak—triumphing 24–17 at Mile High. @ShelbyHarris93 sealed the win by snatching an INT in the end zone.@I_CU_boy: 110 yds. rush./TD@ESanders_10: 86 yds. rec./TD@Mattylac11: TD pic.twitter.com/dSLYaFXBeq — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) November 25, 2024

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres

Geographic Proximity: The close proximity of Toronto and Buffalo (just 99 miles apart) fuels the intensity. It’s a short trip for fans of either team, leading to passionate and often vocal crowds at games.

Historical Significance: While not as storied as some of the oldest rivalries, it has a significant history:

1990s Dominance: The Sabres enjoyed a period of dominance in the 1990s, leading to increased animosity and a growing sense of competition.

Playoff Encounters: While not as frequent as some other rivalries, playoff matchups between these teams always carry a high level of intensity.

Recent Resurgence: The emergence of young stars like Auston Matthews in Toronto and Rasmus Dahlin in Buffalo has injected new life into the rivalry.

These teams are both striving for success, making their matchups more competitive and exciting.

Unique Atmosphere: The atmosphere at games between these teams is often electric, with passionate fans and a palpable sense of rivalry.

The Maple Leafs vs. Sabres rivalry may be considered underrated, but it’s a growing one with the potential to become even more intense and significant in the coming years. The passionate fan bases, the geographic proximity, and the increasing competitiveness of both teams all contribute to a unique and exciting rivalry.