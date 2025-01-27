Jul 27, 2024; Paris, France; Naomi Osaka (JPN) in a women’s tennis singles match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

The world of sports has long been synonymous with strength, endurance, and determined mental toughness. Athletes have been expected to perform at their highest level, often under intense pressure, while showing no signs of weakness. But behind the accolades and the adrenaline-fueled moments of glory, a silent struggle has been taking place— a struggle with mental health.

In recent years, a powerful shift has occurred, as more athletes have begun to openly share their battles with anxiety, depression, burnout, and other mental health challenges. Some of the biggest names in sports gave us a behind-the-scenes look at what’s really going on in their minds.

Here are seven athletes who have openly discussed their struggles with mental health.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka opened up about her struggles with anxiety and depression, particularly the pressures of the public eye and the mental toll of playing at the highest level.

She famously withdrew from the 2021 French Open and later took a break from tennis to focus on her mental health, advocating for athletes’ mental well-being on a global stage.

Kevin Love

Kevin Love became one of the first high-profile NBA players to publicly discuss his struggle with anxiety and panic attacks. In 2018, he wrote an essay for The Players’ Tribune, sharing his experience and encouraging others to talk about mental health. Love has since launched the Kevin Love Fund, which aims to raise awareness and improve access to mental health care.

Michael Phelps

The most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps publicly shared his struggles with mental health, particularly after his success in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He has been open about battling depression, anxiety, and feelings of emptiness.

Phelps sought therapy and has been an advocate for mental health awareness, starting the Michael Phelps Foundation to promote mental wellness.

Simone Biles

At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Biles withdrew from several events to focus on her mental health, citing the mental block known as the twisties— a condition that left her disoriented and fearful of injury. Her decision sparked a global conversation about prioritizing mental health over competition, particularly in individual sports.

Brandon Marshall

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall was one of the first athletes to publicly disclose his borderline personality disorder (BPD), which he was diagnosed with in 2011. Marshall has since become a prominent advocate for mental health awareness, working with the Brandon Marshall Foundation to educate others about mental health.

Justin Thomas

Golfer Justin Thomas — a two-time major championship winner — has been candid about the mental health challenges he’s faced on the PGA Tour. He has emphasized the importance of prioritizing mental wellness, especially in high-pressure environments.

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke out about his struggles with depression and anxiety following the death of his brother, Jace Prescott, who died by suicide.

Prescott has been a strong advocate for mental health awareness in sports, speaking about how his grief affected his performance and how important it is to seek help.