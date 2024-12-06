How to make space on your iPhone

The iPhone has become a cultural staple in the United States. It has almost become a social taboo not to own an iPhone these days. As a result, iPhone users have come to take a lot of pride in the company that produces the smartphones, Apple.

Unfortunately, for Apple, one league commissioner has taken exception with how the company is handling things.

MLS commissioner Don Garber blamed the tech manufacturer for its handling of subscriber figures related to the MLS games that it broadcasts on AppleTV+, according to Awful Announcing.

“We have more subscribers than we and Apple thought we would have. We have more people watching our games,” Garber said when prompted on the issues of transparency. “At some point there will be more transparency.

“Apple and other streaming services aren’t distributing subscriber numbers. But we’ll see how that looks in the future.”

“Are you advocating for more transparency?” asked CNBC’s Alex Sherman.

“We always are,” Garber responded.

“So you want the number out there?” Sherman asked.

“I think the number will get out there,” Garber said.

“They will have to say the number is what you’re saying. This is not an MLS issue, this is an Apple issue,” Sherman suggested.

“Right, correct,” said Garber

It’ll be interesting to see if Garber is proven right or if Apple continues to embarrass its patrons.

