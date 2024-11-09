Zach Bryan performs at Ford Field in Detroit on his Quittin Time Tour on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Country music star Zach Bryan has been catching a lot of heat lately. Bryan recently broke up with his ex-girlfriend, Barstool Sports personality Brianna Chickenfry.

Chickenfry recently divulged some shocking things about her relationship with Bryan, including emotional abuse and even a $12 million offer to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

People have been eagerly Bryan’s response to the Chickenfry’s claim, and now we have one.

This is a HOF “just post thru it” IG story pic.twitter.com/YEu6JMDbzo — 🤕(sick pants) (@SureThing_Buddy) November 8, 2024

Bryan seems content to just completely ignore Chickenfry’s horrible claims or even check in on her. Fans reacted to the revolting decision on social media.

“He genuinely doesn’t give af lol,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Errrmmm sooo Thursday night football tonight powered by Amazon Prime. Anyone else feelings the Ravens in this game??? haha,” one fan said mockingly.

“My first thought if he’s out there by the fire he’s not watching the game right?! Like both can’t be going down same time,” one fan said.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“They could never make me hate you,” one fan who doesn’t seem to care much about emotional abuse towards women added.

It’s worth noting that one prominent figure has not let Bryan off the hook. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has added Bryan to his enemy list, so this saga is far from over.