Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce has been public with his girlfriend Taylor Swift for over a year, and the two have been all over American culture since the relationship began.

Kelce is currently hosting the game show “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” and one clip involving him is making the rounds on social media. In the clip, one of the celebrities on the show brings up Swift after pop star Lady Gaga came up in one of the show’s questions.

“We don’t love (Lady Gaga) as much as like, any other blonde singers,” comedian Natasha Leggero said, referring to Swift. “There’s some other blonde singers that we like more than Lady Gaga.”

Kelce gave a sly smile and responded with a brutal message to Lady Gaga: “I’ll have to agree with you on that.”

🚨 Taylor swift’s boyfriend ending Lady Gaga in a new video LMAOOO 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qhBi5vL2bG — Pop Drug (@zPopDrug) December 15, 2024

Fans reacted to the clip on social media.

“Taylor is a singer Like other (and he’s his boyfriend) , Gaga is a music genius, that’s the difference,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Well of course he like Taylor more than Gaga just like Gaga husband like Gaga more than Taylor lol,” another fan added.

“Taylor Swift is commercially successful. Lady Gaga is artistically successful,” someone else added.

“Funniest part is Lady Gaga is richer than all of them combined and more talented,” added a fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if Lady Gaga responds.