Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been romantically linked to pop sensation Taylor Swift for over a year now.

As I’m sure he expected, every single aspect of their relationship gets scrutinized by millions of people. Whenever Swift misses a game or his birthday party, for instance, rumors begin to circulate about their breakup.

Travis’ friends and family even find themselves in the paparazzi’s crossfire. Now, one of his coworkers has found themselves right in the mix of everything.

Niecy Nash, who co-stars with Kelce in the show “Grotesquerie,” appeared on Kelce’s New Heights podcast and revealed that she receives texts from people asking for insider info on Kelce’s relationship with Swift. According to Nash, she tells those people to worry about themselves.

“I appreciate you always,” Kelce responded.

“And every time someone has a mic in front of you and asks you something like that, thank you for always showing love. You know it’s real. And you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy, and I appreciate you always making sure that everybody knows that.”

While this isn’t Kelce downright denying any rumored split, “me and Tay are absolutely happy” is about as close as it gets.

Hopefully, we’ll get inside information on their relationship via Swift’s music from now on.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

[New Heights]