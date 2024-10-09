Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce did something unimaginable: he left Taylor Swift waiting at the airport.

According to the New York Post, Swift arrived at the airport with her father, Scott, to board their private flight to the East Coast. Kelce didn’t arrive until almost an hour after Swift and her father.

Swift boarded the Gulfstream jet at 6:05 pm on Tuesday and had to sit and wait for Kelce to arrive at the Kansas City-area airport. Kelce didn’t arrive until 7:00 pm. To make matters even worse, the gate was locked by the time Travis arrived.

Kelce was finally able to make his way through the gate after Swift’s security team let him through. Kelce should be afforded a little grace, considering his Monday night was spent on the football field taking brutal hits. He finished the night with nine catches and 70 yards in the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the New Orleans Saints.

Before boarding their flight to the East Coast, the pair spent Tuesday at Kelce’s mansion in Kansas City.

The Chiefs have a bye week now, meaning they don’t have a game to play this upcoming weekend. This means Kelce and Swift will have plenty of time to spend together and pop out around the country.

Kelce is still looking for his first touchdown of the year, but his time with Swift should revitalize him heading into the second half of the season.

It’ll be interesting to see where they’re spotted next.

[NY Post]