Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and pop music icon Taylor Swift have been one of the bigger power couples in all of sports for over a year now. But it seems like not everyone is overly fond of the extremely public relationship.

Kayla Nicole has a lengthy past with Kelce, dating the three-time Super Bowl champion for five years before the two called it quits in 2022.

It didn’t take Kelce all that long to move on and get into a relationship with Swift, which understandably has to be difficult for Nicole given how much publicity Kelce and Swift get as a couple.

To make matters worse, it seems as if Nicole may not be over her relationship with Kelce.

Nicole is featured in the newest season of the Fox reality TV show called Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which is set to premiere on January 8th.

In a sneak peek of the show posted on Fox’s YouTube channel earlier this week, Nicole could be seen crying while describing her public breakup with Kelce.

“Going through a public breakup, it’s been overwhelming,” said Nicole as she wiped away tears.

Later on in the trailer, she actually name-dropped Kelce when asked who her ex-boyfriend was.

Since the breakup, Nicole has accused the diehard fans of Taylor Swift of sending her nasty messages on social media since Kelce and Swift got together, which certainly can’t help her grief.

It will be interesting to see whether Nicole references Kelce even more when the full episodes of the new season premiere at the beginning of next year. But regardless, it seems like there are clearly some emotions that Nicole still has to work through.

