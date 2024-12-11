Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been in one of the highest-profile relationships in the country for over a year now. He’s been romantically linked to pop sensation Taylor Swift since proclaiming his interest in her on his “New Heights” podcast.

While things in the relationship seem to be going well on the surface. There appears to be some rising tension boiling.

According to the Daily Mail, Kelce is still incensed that his home was broken into while he was busy playing a game, especially in light of the increased time Swift has been spending at his home.

“Travis Kelce is still angry and upset at being robbed last month and is desperate for his stolen Super Bowl jersey to be returned,” the outlet reported.

Kelce is so determined to prevent another scary incident from happening that he is dishing out to have a brand new alarm system fitted on his property, per the Daily Mail.

An insider for The Sun provided details on where exactly Kelce’s head was at.

“Travis is going to set a new alarm system not to be a target of a possible burglary as he is doing some work in the house and will have more of Taylor’s stuff in there, too.”

Hopefully, the new security system will succeed in keeping both Kelce and Swift safe.

