Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Timothee Chalamet left the nation stunned when he showed a surprising amount of sports knowledge in a guest spot on College Gameday. Many suspected that producers prepped Chalamet before his appearance so that he wouldn’t look clueless on national television.

However, old news is emerging that shows that Chalamet is the real deal when it comes to being a sports fan.

When he was a child, Chalamet hunted down New York Knicks player Landry Fields to answer trivia questions and win tickets to a Knicks game.

Fans reacted to the shocking news that Chalamet really does “know ball” on social media.

“He might get a job on the Hawks,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“The Syracuse to Timothee Chalamet connection you may have not known about,” another fan added.

“I’m starting to like him feck. Any ball knower is a person i respect,” one person added.

“So funny seeing dudes find this out now when it was one of the first things I learned about him 7 years ago,” one person wrote.

“He is a bigggg Knick fan. He been in the building even before his fame and gradually moved down each section to the floor seats as he got older,” one fan wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if Chalamet makes an appearance on an NBA show soon.