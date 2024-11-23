Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end for over a year, and the pair are often spotted out and about together. However, Swift still manages to find time to work on her music.

That’s why it didn’t come as much of a shock when DJ Snake reported earlier in the week that Swift would appear on Kendrick Lamar’s next album, especially considering the pair collaborated previously on the smash hit “Bad Blood.”

Unfortunately, Lamar’s album, “GNX,” released on Friday, and Swift was nowhere to be found.

It’s not clear why DJ Snake misled fans, but that didn’t stop them from reacting on social media.

“Kendrick about to be on Taylor’s reputation,” one fan speculated, thinking maybe DJ Snake just got his information mixed up.

“Plz god be a secret deluxe version she on,” another fan added.

“count ur days dj snake,” one fan added.

“so either she’s in the deluxe, he’s in rep tv or that mf lied,” one fan added.

“Guess we can call him a snake,” added a fan.

“Dj snake will pay for lying,” added another person.

While Swift didn’t feature on Lamar’s album, it’s still possible he could feature on “Reputation (Taylor’s Version).”