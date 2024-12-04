Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce has been in a relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift that is only getting more and more serious. The pair have been public for over a year now, and they’re taking each into account when it comes to making major decisions.

Swift herself is ready to make a major life decision herself.

The global sensation intends to go on another world tour, according to Us Weekly. Yet, she’s being held back by her desire to remain close to Kelce.

“She had such a great experience on Eras. She really wants to do it again,” Us Weekly’s source informed. “She loves being with all her fans; it inspires her.”

“Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis,” Us Weekly’s source said.

“She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”

It’ll be interesting to see what Swift decides on. Her many fans across the globe would no doubt love it if she took to touring again after completing her next album.

Another thing that could factor into her decision is whether or not Kelce decides to retire after the conclusion of this NFL season, which would allow him to join her on tour.

