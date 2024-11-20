Sandy Hooper-USA TODAY

Taylor Swift has never been featured as the headliner of a Super Bowl, despite being arguably the biggest artist in the world. This news is also shocking since Swift has become a large part of the NFL’s marketing campaign since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Luckily for Swift’s fans, the chances that she will appear in a Super Bowl halftime show have just increased, leading to tons of speculation that this is the year she’ll debut in the prestigious show.

DJ Snake revealed that Swift will feature on rapper Kendrick Lamar’s next studio album. This is surprising news on its own, but things get even more interesting when you read between the lines.

Lamar is the headliner for the next Super Bowl, which means that the timing of this is awfully convenient. The Chiefs have the best record in the NFL at the moment, so it’s not a stretch to believe that Swift will be in attendance for the event regardless.

Fans reacted to the chance to see Swift perform during the Super Bowl on social media.

“Taylor swift surprise guest appearance at the super bowl,” one fan manifested on Twitter.

“So what I’m hearing is Taylor Swift will be making an appearance during the Super Bowl,” another fan who is reading between the lines added.

“Put out a single with Taylor Swift before the Super Bowl, Chiefs make the Super Bowl, & Taylor performs that single with Kendrick at Halftime,” laid out one fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if Swift does go on to make her debut in this year’s Super Bowl.