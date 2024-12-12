Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Global pop sensation Taylor Swift recently wrapped up her legendary Era’s Tour, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t as busy as ever.

Swift is expected to attend multiple Kansas City Chiefs games down the season’s home stretch to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Travis isn’t the only person Swift appears ready to spend time with.

Hollywood actress and singer Selena Gomez recently posted on Instagram showing off her engagement ring, and Swift wasted no time responding to the news: “Yes I will be the flower girl.”

🚨| Taylor Swift reacting to Selena Gomez’s engagement post: yes I will be the flower girl pic.twitter.com/DpKVZqozJe — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) December 12, 2024

Fans reacted to the interaction on social media.

“Swifties and Selenators unite Taylor’s ready to steal the show as flower girl,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Look at her she is so kind to everyone whether it’s her fans or colleagues,” one fan said of Swift.

“true friendship moment for the ages! Taylor as Selena’s flower girl? This wedding just became the ultimate event of the year,” another fan added.

“no ‘congratulations’, she immediately made it about herself,” one fan added.

“Your local taylena user may be deceased,” one fan added.

“Catch it swifties who hate on their friendship,” added another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if Swift is actually involved in Gomez’s wedding ceremony.