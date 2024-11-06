Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas Chiefs were involved in a nailbiter on Monday night. Kansas City needed overtime to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a wet night. Pop sensation Taylor Swift was in Arrowhead stadium for the game to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

After the game, however, things took a bit of a left turn. Tavia Hunt, who owns the Chiefs with her husband Clark Hunt, gave a gift to Swift. The weird part? She refused to divulge exactly what it was she handed over to the pop star. Hunt posted the gift’s packaging, which included red wrapping paper and a yellow boy in the standard Chiefs colors, on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tavia Hunt (@taviahunt)

Fans on social media reacted to the strange move.

“I’m curious if you treat all of the players spouses/girlfriends equally, with the same level of gifts, suite tickets and attention? Because if not, then this is giving major suck up vibes!

“I’m just saying what I know a lot of your players wives and girlfriends are thinking but not saying out loud!” one fan responded in the comments.

“But what’s in the box??” another fan wanted to know.

Swift herself has also refrained from letting fans know what was inside of the gift and at this point, it’s unknown whether or not she will.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

There’s a chance the Hunt family has more in store for Swift too, considering the Chiefs are 4-0 in games the star has attended this year, she might just be their good luck charm.