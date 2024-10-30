Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, star tight of the Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce, have been dating for over a year now, and the pair could be preparing to take the next step.

Rumors are circulating on social media that the pair are starting to plan taking the leap into the next step. If Kelce really does want to put a ring on it, he’ll likely need the support and blessing of Swift’s father, Scott.

We now have some insight on what Scott thinks of Travis dating his daughter, thanks to US Weekly.

A passenger sat next to Scott on a flight out of New Orleans, and she’s hit Tik-Tok with what she learned after chatting with Swift’s dad.

“I’m the girl that was sitting next to Papa Swift,” Moore says in the video.

“He did also talk about how much he loves Travis for her, which was super cute. I did not ask anything about Travis. He did say out of all of her boyfriends in the last 12 years that Travis has made the biggest impact and that Travis has a phenomenal family and he actually said that he knew Jason Kelce’s wife’s dad before they started dating and so he said … ‘I knew they were amazing’.”

She goes on to reveal that Scott “loves them together,” speaking of Taylor and Travis.

It’s clear Travis has received Scott’s blessing and everything is set for the pair to tie the knot.

