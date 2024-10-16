Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The biggest pop star in the world, Taylor Swift, has taken the NFL by storm.

Swift has been dating one of the league’s most recognizable faces, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, for over a year and has become a core part of the league. Swift often attends Kelce’s games and the TV broadcasts never miss a shot to show the world’s biggest celebrity in attendance.

Swift has become a crucial part of the marketing plan not just for the Chiefs, but for the entire league. At one point the official NFL Twitter account’s bio read, “NFL (Taylor’s Version),” a tongue-in-cheek nod to the way Swift has been titling her album re-releases.

Now, it appears Swift is in a position to take her status in the league even further if she wants to.

Former NFL players Tomy Brady and Richard Seymour officially joined the ownership group of the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday after their bids were approved at the quarterly league meeting in Atlanta. In light of the news, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Swift potentially being a part of an ownership group.

According to NFL reporter Albert Breer, Goodell doesn’t find the idea as farfetched as many people might imagine.

“NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, with (Tom Brady) approved as a Raiders limited partner, was asked if anyone has approached (Taylor Swift) about buying a piece of the Chiefs. He laughed and said, “If she’s interested, I think she has the ability to do it,” Beer shared on Twitter.

According to Forbes, Swift has a net worth hovering at $1.6 billion, and it should only grow with the imminent release of her “Eras Tour Book.”

Swift provided details about the book on Instagram.

“We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually. Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night,” she posted on her page.

It’s clearly possible for Swift to take on the highest role the league has to offer should she want to. There’s no higher vote of confidence than the league commissioner, and she has more than enough cash available to make it happen.

The only question is whether or not she’s interested in the idea.