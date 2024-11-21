Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Things are a mess right now in Kansas City.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs lost 30-21 to the Buffalo Bills. It was the Chiefs’ first loss of the season, but some of the players took things especially hard, including tight end Travis Kelce.

On his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce launched into a vicious, profane tirade following the team’s defeat.

“We want to win this game because we have a lot of really close football games against the Buffalo Bills and we love [expletive] competing against them because they’re one of the best teams in the league. I get fired up playing against the best teams in the NFL and I was fired up for this one — and I didn’t play my best.

“That [expletive], it [expletive] pisses me off and it made me go right back into work on Monday after the game and get after it, find a way to make [expletive] right.”

While it’s shocking that the loss brought out this side of Kelce, there’s been even more bad news for the Chiefs since. There were reports that Kelce’s home was burglarized during a game earlier in the season.

Now, the police have confirmed that the burglaries did happen, and they aren’t going to speak on the situation for the time being.

“Leawood Police Department will not comment on any open investigations. Our agency follows up on all investigative leads and works closely with victims to solve open cases. The Leawood Police Department is dedicated to the public we serve and will work tirelessly to ensure the City of Leawood remains one of the safest cities in the State of Kansas,” the department said, according to Athlon Sports.

Hopefully, things can return to normalcy for Kelce in Kansas City, both on the field and in his personal life.

