Pop sensation Taylor Swift has been public with Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce for over a year. The two have been so public, that the NFL and its affiliated parties look to promote Swift whenever possible to draw in new fans.

That’s exactly what the official Sunday Night Football Twitter account did.

“Long live Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which comes an end Sunday in Vancouver while Kelce plays in Kansas City,” the account posted, along with a graphic showing Swift’s and Kelce’s stats since the tour began.

Karma is the numbers on the screen. ✨ Long live Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which comes an end Sunday in Vancouver while Kelce plays in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/SrSaXtbMtN — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 6, 2024

While it’s nothing new, fans were still shocked at how shamelessly Swift was promoted to NFL fans.

“Hi! Taylor Swift doesn’t need to be compared to anyone else for clicks. We are happy that she is happy in her relationship, but she is a force unto herself and stands alone in her accomplishments,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Her accomplishments need not to be featured on a football Twitter page just because she’s dating a football player. Also, if this is Travis’ team’s way of keeping him culturally relevant outside sports—which clearly they are—then it’s incredibly pathetic,” one fan added.

“They are both laughing all the way to the bank. Neither need NBC and/or Sunday Night Football to help them in any way and if you think otherwise, you aren’t thinking,” someone else said.

It’ll be interesting to see if the NFL continues to promote Swift if Kelce retires in the upcoming offseason.