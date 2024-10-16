Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is currently involved in the biggest relationship in the country.

The Chiefs tight end is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. That hasn’t stopped one of his past flings from making headlines on the internet.

Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, recently appeared on Chicago Sky star Angel Reese’s podcast, Unapologetically Angel, and caused quite the store. Nicole implied that due to Kelce dating Taylor Swift, she and him are no longer allowed to even acknowledge each other when they run across one another in public.

Nicole faced major backlash after the comments from fans of Swift and Kelce and it appears not everyone in her family handled it well.

Nicole appeared on “I Am Athlete,” and talked about her mom’s take on the situation, per The Spun.

“My mom calls me though, and it’s those conversations … that’s what matters to me because she’s offended,” Nicole said.

“She’s hurt by the way people are perceiving her daughter. She’s hurt by the negative headlines and the way people are spinning it.

“And even my mom was like, ‘Maybe next time, we don’t answer those questions’ and it’s simple as that. Don’t give it any energy. You don’t always have to respond.”

Swift and Kelce fans weren’t the only ones piling on Nicole either. She also took heat from Caitlin Clark fans.

Clark and Reese are on opposite sides of the biggest rivalry in the WNBA, and Nicole found herself in the middle of the crossfire.

Still, Nicole isn’t quite sure what she did wrong.

“I thought that I answered the questions to the best of my ability. The public had their interpretation of things — didn’t matter to me.”

Hopefully, the entire fiasco will reach a conclusion soon.

