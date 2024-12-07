Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jason Kelce is enjoying a thriving media career following an incredibly successful NFL career that saw him win the only Super Bowl in Philadelphia Eagles franchise history. Kelce is not only a part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast team but also hosts a podcast, “New Heights,” with his younger brother Travis.

Unfortunately, it appears that Kelce’s media success is coming at the expense of his family. Kelce’s wife, Kylie, hosts a podcast of her own, where she recently revealed that her husband is largely absent these days.

“When I have to do something. Coaching, something for the Eagles Autism Foundation, something for the podcast, a doctor’s appointment even, I will schedule childcare. My husband could tell me 72 times that he will be in the house during the times when I have to leave it.

“I will still schedule childcare. And it is not a knock on my husband. My husband is busier now than he has ever been. I see him less now in retirement than I did when he was playing football.

“We had a set schedule then. Now, it’s an absolute free-for-all. He is working so hard and really grinding right now. And so, I just make sure that I am covered. And if that means that he’s at the house and someone else is there just to make up the difference, then that’s what we have going on.

“He will not be watching the kids. He’s not watching them right now. I think he’s doing meetings.”

Fans reacted to the shocking reveal on social media.

“Life in the Hall of Fame can bring new opportunities to the couple, but it also requires good time management and adaptability,” one fan said on Twitter.

“He’s too overexposed. He should back off a bit,” one fan added.

“That’s unexpected Retirement can be busier than we think,” said another fan.

Hopefully, Kelce will have more free time after the conclusion of football season.

