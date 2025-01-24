Taylor Swift performers during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium on June 30, 2023. Syndication: USA TODAY

The last decade saw a dramatic shift in the way we experience and consume music. From the rise of streaming platforms that have redefined how we discover new artists, to the explosion of genres blending into one another, the landscape of popular music is virtually unrecognizable compared to a few years ago.

The widespread platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube have changed how people consume music. Playlists and algorithm-driven suggestions made music more accessible and personalized. As a result, listeners now have broader exposure to various genres, leading to the rise of niche more eclectic listening habits.

Over the last decade, hip-hop and R&B have become the dominant genres globally, overtaking pop in terms of streaming numbers and cultural relevance. Artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Cardi B, and The Weeknd have become major chart-toppers. Hip-hop’s influence has extended beyond music into fashion, language, and lifestyle, making it the defining genre of the decade.

The global rise of K-pop, with groups like BTS and BLACKPINK, has been a defining cultural moment. K-pop has gained massive international popularity, transcending language barriers and influencing fashion, dance, and social media trends. The genre’s blend of energetic pop, intricate choreography, and strong fan communities has reshaped global music dynamics.

Just try not to compete with Taylor Swift. You will lose.

Platforms like TikTok have become instrumental in shaping music taste, as viral challenges and memes help songs explode in popularity overnight. TikTok has turned lesser-known artists into household names, and trends like “song snippets” or the viral success of throwback tracks have created a new era of discovery.

Oh– and the dances.

While new music is being produced, there’s also a strong trend toward nostalgia. Artists have resurrected 90s and 2000s pop, R&B, and rock sounds, such as Billie Eilish’s somber tones reminiscent of early 2000s alt-pop, or Olivia Rodrigo tapping into 90s and 2000s pop-punk about first loves lost.

The different generations are even embracing fashion trends of the millennia to match the music of the MTV era thatwas pre-Teen Mom shows and only showed music videos.

Electronic music, especially EDM, continues to be a major part of the global music landscape. Artists like Marshmello, Calvin Harris, and Zedd have produced massive crossover hits that blend electronic beats with pop vocals, appealing to mainstream audiences. The electronic genre’s ability to create music festival-type beats and its integration with pop and hip-hop has gelled its place in today’s music culture.

Whether it’s through genre-blending, the rise of new platforms, or the global reach of artists, the last 10 years have marked a significant shift in how music is consumed, created, and shared around the world.