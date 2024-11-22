The scripted movies and series based on serial killers taking over the screens have become the new rage — in an addicting (and inappropriate) way.

The latest being Ed Gein. Actor Charlie Hunnam, known for his leading role in Sons of Anarchy, steps into his new role as the notorious killer in Season 3 of the Monster anthology series on Netflix.

FIRST LOOK at Charlie Hunnam as serial killer Ed Gein on the set of Ryan Murphy’s “The Original Monster,” coming to Netflix in 2025. pic.twitter.com/huYDria6CY — The AHS Zone (@AHSZone) November 20, 2024

Gein admitted to two murders but was believed to be connected to a number of unsolved killings. He was also a known grave robber when he would steal human organs and create clothing and accessories out of body parts.

He even took one of the victim’s faces and made a lampshade.

Yep.

Hunnam is sporting Gein’s plaid ensemble which is what you could see the murderer sporting in some of his photos.

Some first behind-the-scenes snaps for MONSTER: ED GEIN! Photo credits: Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID More: https://t.co/1vZlyWEDgu pic.twitter.com/DNSd56h1iA — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 20, 2024



The thing about Gein was he inspired fictional serial killers including Norman Bates of Psycho. Gein had an obsession with his mother much like the portrayal of Bates.

Monster will be in its third season on Netflix, which most recently profiled the infamous case of the Menendez brothers. The convicted murderers who killed their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. DAHMER: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released in 2022.

Production on the Gein-centered show is expected to wrap in March of 2025, according to What’s on Netflix.