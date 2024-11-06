Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for over a year now. As high-profile as their relationship is, the pair do their best to keep things under wraps in the public eye, as fruitless as it seems at points.

Despite her best efforts to stay lowkey, Swift can often be found at Arrowhead stadium cheering Kelce on for his games, and thanks to the fiancé of another Chiefs player we have the inside track on what she’s like in the suite. Chariah Gordon, the fiancé of Chief’s wide player Mecole Hardman recently dished to PEOPLE on her relationship with Swift.

“That’s just who she is… She’s fun, she’s loving, she’s sweet,” Gordon told the outlet.

“We have a good time and we are there to support our men. She’s just one of the sweetest people ever… that’s just that.”

While fans do their best to stay current on everything Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, other Chiefs wives and girlfriends may be sharing the spotlight soon. Per, PEOPLE, television network Bravo is looking into a reality show featuring the significant others of Chiefs players.

If it goes into syndication, Gordon would feature as one of the show’s primary personalities.

“There’s still lots to figure out, including who would be a part of the final cast and whether there’s enough there to build a full series around. It’s very much a work in progress,” per PEOPLE’s source.

Who knows, maybe Swift and Kelce would even feature on an episode or two.

