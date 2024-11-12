Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs remained the NFL’s last undefeated team after narrowly escaping the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Unfortunately, things aren’t going quite as well for everyone in the organization off the field.

The Kansas City wives and girlfriends (WAGs) are an important part of the Chiefs community. One of the most notable members of this community is Brittany Mahomes, the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany is currently pregnant with the pair’s third child, and unfortunately, she recently had to overcome a shocking crime.

According to TMZ, the Mahomes family’s estate in Belton, Missouri was burglarized while they were at Arrowhead Stadium for one of the Chiefs’ games.

Hopefully, Brittany wasn’t too rattled by anything that happened in the burglary. Officials are still investigating what exactly may have been taken from the estate. Unfortunately, the Mahomes family were not the only victims.

Tight end Travis Kelce’s home was also targeted by criminals.

In official reports obtained by TMZ, the burglary to the Mahomes estate was reported around midnight on October 6. The incident involving Kelce’s home happened only hours later on October 7, the same day the Chiefs took on the New Orleans Saints in a Monday night game.

Regardless of whether anything was lost in the crime, hopefully, Brittany is okay as she prepares for the birth of her third child.

