Pop sensation Taylor Swift, who has been happily dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for over a year now, is arguably the biggest artist in the world at the moment. When Swift isn’t attending Kelce’s Chiefs games, she is selling out massive arenas or working on new music.

One famous United States politician recently attended one of Swift’s concerts and wasn’t shy about his opinion.

“I understand why she has such an impact on people and why a lot of these young girls are so captivated,” former President Bill Clinton said on Live with Kelly and Mark on Monday.

“She’s not like a lot of people who do concerts, She did three hours-plus straight. I mean, straight through! She just kept on singing the songs and kept on doing it, which I think is a very respectful thing to do for the audience.”

Fans reacted on social media to Clinton’s attendance.

“Bill… don’t you have other things to worry about?” one fan wondered on Twitter.

“you don’t see high level politicians attending the brat tour,” one fan added.

“I like Bill Clinton now,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting if President-elect Donald Trump moves past Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris and makes his way to a Swift concert as well.

