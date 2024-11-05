Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift may have publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election, but many fans are quite upset with how little she has done to actively support her campaign throughout this election.

On Monday night, many thought that Taylor Swift might make a surprise appearance at a Kamala Harris rally in Pennsylvania the night before the election given it is the most key battleground state in the election against Donald Trump and the state where she grew up. But that was not the case.

Instead of attending the rally in support of Harris, Taylor chose to attend the Kansas City Chiefs football game in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Taylor did make a post on Instagram on Monday night where she reminded her fans to vote, but she did not re-affirm her support for Harris – just a reminder for people to vote for any candidate. The reminder was also easy to miss as it was included in the middle of a lengthier post about the Eras Tour.

While Taylor did endorse Harris publicly in an Instagram post earlier this year, she did not do it out of her own political motivation. Instead, she admitted that she felt forced to share her views publicly after false AI-generated images of her endorsing Donald Trump began to circulate on social media. Swift has not spoken publicly about Harris or the election since that post. She has not spoken about it at her concerts and she has not attended any political rallies or spoken publicly in support of Harris since then.

This comes in stark contrast to how politically motivated Taylor Swift was when Trump ran for president in 2020 when Swift actively campaigned against him and other Republicans in local elections. Back then, Swift spoke out publicly often, tried to use her celebrity status to sway votes, and was not shy about using her voice at concerts and in interviews.

Needless to say, people have not been happy about the way Taylor has handled this election cycle, with one fan going as far as to call her “pathetic.”

“She is not the same woman as 2020. The only reason for the endorsement was because her fans were even critical of her. Nothing about this woman is genuine. Nothing. She’s never been this great person, but who she has revealed herself to be in the past two years is a 180 of her persona in the few years before that,” one fan wrote in a comment on Reddit.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Compared to how she acted in 2019/2020 this is pathetic,” another fan added.

“If she really cared about the election and feminist interests, she would make a surprise appearance at Harris rally instead of attending her faux bf’s football game,” another fan added.

“I saw that Billie [Eilish] encouraged people to vote at her show and was wondering if tater said anything at hers. But of course she didn’t, she couldn’t be bothered. She’ll just put it in as a footnote on a post about her. Predictable,” another person added.

“The tidbit about voting is sandwiched in between her bragging about numbers and her next shows,” another fan said of her Instagram post.

“That’s it? That’s all she’s doing? Two posts about the most important election for women’s rights in a century?” another person wrote.

“Endorsing a candidate once and never really showing up to any of the campaigns and instead attending a football game is really something else,” someone else said.

“You know what might have actually helped… going to the rally instead of a football game. Thanks Tay,” another fan added.

Harris and Trump were in a virtual tie in the polls heading into election day.