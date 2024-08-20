Aug 19, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Steve Kerr, Team USA Men’s Basketball coach and Golden State Warriors coach, says Steph Curry’s famous “night night” gesture during his speech on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center. The DNC program will feature President Joe Biden and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during Monday’s ceremonies. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY

Golden State Warriors and United States Men’s head basketball coach Steve Kerr gave a speech Monday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Kerr was fresh off winning a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, which culminated with Warriors guard Steph Curry hitting a dazzling array of three-point shots to end France’s dreams in front of their home crowd.

After hitting the final three over a French double-team, Curry put both of his hands to the side of his head in his custom “night night” celebration, in which he simulated putting the French team to sleep.

Steve Kerr: "In the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump… night night!" pic.twitter.com/9GXhYljxj8 — Superdrunkmark69 (@cjzer0) August 20, 2024

Kerry took a page out of Curry’s book during his speech, hitting the “night night” gesture on former president Donald Trump.

“In the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump… night night!” Kerr shouted before walking off the stage to thunderous applause.

Kerr has never shied away from sharing his political beliefs throughout his playing and coaching career. He has been a longtime critic of former president Trump, who is currently on a quest to return to the Oval Office in a tightly contested battle against Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to the insane taunt from the championship coach.