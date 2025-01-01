CyberTruck Fire

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has established himself as sort of a cultural icon in recent years with his Tesla CyberTruck and his purchase of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, which has become an integral part of sports media over the years. But he got some pretty bad press this week – right outside of a Donald Trump hotel.

Elon Musk prominently supported Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election and was given a spot in Trump’s administration, co-leading the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency.

There is obviously some strong overlap between Trump supporters and Musk supporters, and that led to a pretty horrible and embarrassing situation this week.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, a Tesla CyberTruck caught fire and exploded outside of the Donald Trump hotel in Las Vegas.

Cybertruck blew up in front of Trump hotel in Las Vegas. Those are our luggage by the door and that’s where we were when it happened. pic.twitter.com/KaVZXfGLNK — ayackle (@kaaaassuu) January 1, 2025

Needless to say, this is a pretty embarrassing situation for both Musk and Trump, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Oh look a symbolic omen of things to come,” one person wrote on X.

“2025 metaphor alert,” someone else added.

Authorities are currently investigating the fire.