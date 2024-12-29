John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump made it clear that he intended to ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports. Now, in his first public comments following his election victory, he reaffirmed this position, and not everyone is happy about it.

At a speech during Turning Point Action’s America Fest in Phoenix, Arizona, last week, Donald Trump announced plans to issue executive orders targeting transgender women – whom he disparagingly referred to as “men” – to prevent them from competing in women’s sports.

“With the stroke of my pen on day one, we are going to stop the transgender lunacy,” Trump said during the event. “And I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military, and out of our elementary schools and middle schools and high schools — and we will keep men out of women’s sports.”

He further stated that his administration would adopt a policy recognizing only two genders: male and female.

“Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female. It doesn’t sound too complicated, does it?” Trump said.

While the details and legality of this plan remain uncertain, it is evident that Trump aims to enforce a ban on transgender women participating in women’s sports.

The announcement, given its contentious nature, quickly drew widespread criticism on social media.

“The amount of people cheering for this disgusts me,” one person wrote on X.

“Just fyi: banning medical care for trans people (as Trump and the Republicans have pledged) IS genocide. it’s not permitting trans people to exist. I don’t know how some people still don’t understand this. stand up for trans people or you’re standing up for no one at all,” another person wrote.

“It’s insane how hateful these people are. They’ll get what they deserve one day,” someone else remarked.

“People will die unnecessarily bc of this policy and it’s despicable. Trans people account for maybe 1% of the population and of those, not even a third are involved in transitioning as minors. All of this for such a marginalized group. Where’ve we seen this before?” someone added.

“Starting January 20 the USA by Policy will have only TWO kinds of Presidents… Convicted Felons (1) and Not Convicted Felons (46),” one user quipped.

“[Freaking] moron. He doesn’t know America,” another comment stated.

“What a [fool]! Who cares?” one user added.

We’ll have to see how Trump goes about trying to implement this ban.

[Trump War Room]