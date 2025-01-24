Syndication: USA TODAY

The 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution currently prohibits a president from serving more than two terms. But one United States congressman is trying to change that.

Congressman Andy Ogles has proposed an amendment to the Constitution of the United States that would allow a President – including newly-elected cultural sensation Donald Trump – to be elected for up to but no more than three terms.

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,” the proposed amendment reads.

Congressman Ogles explained his reasoning behind the proposed amendment.

“President Trump’s decisive leadership stands in stark contrast to the chaos, suffering, and economic decline Americans have endured over the past four years. He has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal. To that end, I am proposing an amendment to the Constitution to revise the limitations imposed by the 22nd Amendment on presidential terms. This amendment would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs,” said Congressman Ogles.

“It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration. President Trump has shown time and time again that his loyalty lies with the American people and our great nation above all else. He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country, and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him.”

“In just a few short days, President Trump has already taken action to undo the catastrophic policies of the Biden Administration and put the United States back on the path to strength and prosperity. He has tackled the crisis at our Southern border by declaring a national emergency, deploying additional troops and resources to curb illegal crossings, and expediting the completion of the border wall. In a similar vein, he issued an order to end birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to illegal aliens. Placing American safety as his top priority, President Trump designated Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, empowering law enforcement to dismantle these violent networks with greater force. Aside from the border, he has set American energy free by declaring a national emergency to lift the Biden Administration’s oil and gas drilling restrictions. President Trump has also broken the chains of DEI by eliminating federal programs and reaffirming legally that there are only two genders, male and female. He has also initiated the process to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization, a decision I am personally very excited about following the Biden Administration’s disastrous COVID pandemic response,” Congressman Ogles continued.

“Compared to the prosperity and protection offered under President Trump, the Biden Administration has subjected Americans to relentless abuses that will take a decade to correct. Small towns and major cities alike have been overrun by millions of illegal immigrants trafficked across the border, fueling a surge in drug overdoses and violent crime. Soaring gas and groceries costs have crushed countless families’ financial security. Radical LGBTQ+ agendas have infiltrated schools and workplaces, while DEI mandates have destroyed small businesses, wasted taxpayer dollars, and corrupted hiring practices. Social media platforms were coerced into censoring free speech and suppressing vital medical information. Meanwhile, servicemembers have been stripped of their pay and rank for refusing a hastily-approved experimental vaccine. The list of this administration’s failures is as long as it is egregious,” Congressman Ogles concluded.

Needless to say, this rather shocking news led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“The Constitution provides that an amendment may be proposed either by the Congress with a two-thirds majority vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate or by a constitutional convention called for by two-thirds of the states legislatures. Given the slim Republican majorities such an amendment has no chance,” one person wrote on X.

“Bad vibes and bad precedent to set. It’s all fun and games when it’s your guy going extra terms until the guy you don’t like gets elected and goes extra terms. Think beyond the current executive friends,” someone else said.

“Changing term limits for one person? Nope. The two-term rule exists for a reason—trying hard to mess with democracy,” another person wrote.

“Considering the difficulty of getting 2/3 of the House and 2/3 of the Senate to agree with that this is not worthy of concern,” someone else said.

“Oh we like old presidents now?” another person quipped.

It’s unlikely that this amendment ever comes to fruition, but it’s certainly interesting.