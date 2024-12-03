Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Donald Trump seems to have developed quite a reputation for the time he spends on the golf course.

It’s no secret that Donald Trump enjoys the game of golf. He owns several prestigious golf courses across the world, has hosted some of the most prestigious tournaments in the sport, and spends a lot of time on the golf course himself, too.

So after he was elected president, it sounds like at least one foreign leader is preparing to meet Trump on the golf course.





South Korean Prime Minister Yoon Suk Yeol had a pretty clear mess Trump on the golf course as he said that he “got out his golf clubs for the first time in eight years and resumed his golf practice” once Trump was elected, according to NBC News.

Clearly, Trump has developed quite a brutal reputation for himself amongst foreign leaders as they simply assume that he’ll be on the golf course.

Needless to say, this led to a lot of reactions from readers in the comments of the story.

“Hope Trump just never leaves his golf course. Better there than the white house,” one person wrote in the comments on NewsBreak.

“Trump is a joke. Other countries are not going to lie down. This administration is already a laughing stock on the world stage,” another person wrote.

“He loves golf and can’t play worth a [expletive]. He has to cheat to win like everything else he does!!” another person added.

“This is what was voted for. Now sit back and watch this circus,” someone else said.

“He’s the goofiest looking golfer I’ve ever seen. That white polo and red hat make him look like a cartoon character,” another person said.

During his first time in office, Trump spent 307 days golfing. We’ll have to see whether or not he is able to top that total in this term.

