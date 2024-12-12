Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Donald Trump had hoped that the state of New York would drop his $454 million civil fraud judgment after he was elected president. But it’s pretty clear that’s not going to happen, potentially putting his prestigious golf courses at risk.

The president-elect is currently facing a $454 million civil fraud judgment after courts determined he fraudulently inflated the value of his assets — including his high-profile golf courses — to secure more favorable loan and insurance terms.

As a result, Trump is liable for the $454 million, plus interest, unless he wins an appeal. If he cannot pay, courts could begin seizing his assets, including some of those golf courses.

Last month, Trump’s attorney, D. John Sauer, urged New York Attorney General Letitia James to drop the civil fraud case against Trump after his victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Sauer argued that dismissing the charges would “cure” partisan divisions and improve “the health of our Republic” after Trump wins the 2024 election.

However, it’s clear that this won’t happen.

In a letter sent to Trump’s lawyer on Tuesday, a representative for James confirmed that the state would continue pursuing the charges against Trump, even as he prepares to assume office as President next month.

The letter explained that since presidents do not have immunity from civil lawsuits, James intends to defend her judgment against Trump throughout his appeal, even while he serves as president.

“The ordinary burdens of civil litigation do not impede the President’s official duties in a way that violates the U.S. Constitution,” New York Deputy Solicitor General Judith Vale wrote in a letter to Sauer, as reported by ABC News.

This is clearly bad news for Trump, as it could cost him significant amounts of money and potentially result in the loss of his prized golf courses.

Earlier this year, Trump admitted that this judgment might force him to “mortgage or sell” some of his assets—including his golf courses—at what he described as “Fire Sale prices” to cover the debt. This nearly became a reality when James took preliminary steps to seize one of his golf courses earlier this year.

Trump has long hoped to host a major championship at one of his prestigious golf courses. If his golf courses are seized from him, that obviously would not be possible.

[ABC News]