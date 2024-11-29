Brendan McDermid/ Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

President-elect Donald Trump has taken the world by storm since winning the November United States presidential election. His viral “Donald Dance” is even being performed by athletes after big plays.

Still, Trump’s focus has remained on his presidency, and he’s already started putting things into place. What’s curious is that it appears he’s dumped tech billionaire Elon Musk for another tech industry giant.

“Mark Zuckerberg had a private meeting with Donald Trump this afternoon, NYT reports,” reported Twitter account Pop Base.

Fans reacted to the shocking news on social media.

“Oh you just know Elon is green with envy his boyfriend is meeting another billionaire social media mogul in private!” one fan said on Twitter, noting Trump’s close relationship with Elon Musk.

“Elon about to lose his mind when he finds this out,” one fan added.

“All these social media CEOs are trumpies ofc because they’re greedy about their money,” one fan added.

“Trump needs the social media reach and Zuck wants less regulation, so makes sense they’d meet tbh,” one fan added.

“Wonder how elon feels about this?” one fan wanted to know.

“elon annoyed him so much he’s looking for a replacement billionaire sponsor,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what comes of this meeting and if it means that Trump actually is trying to distance himself from Musk.