At the end of last month, Beyoncé gave vice president Kamala Harris permission to use her 2016 song, “Freedom” as her campaign’s anthem. So it was curious to many when a Donald Trump spokesperson used that very song in a video showing the 45th president of the United States arriving in Michigan on Monday afternoon.

“Touchdown in Michigan!!” Steven Cheung wrote in a video showing Trump walking down the steps of a plane.

In the background of the video, you can hear “Freedom,” which was on Beyoncé’s 2016 album “Lemonade.”

As noted by The Daily Beast, the Trump campaign’s use of the song comes less than a week after the former host of The Apprentice accused Harris of copying him while speaking to a crowd in North Carolina. The use of “Freedom” in Cheung’s video seems hardly coincidentally, as it has already been played on multiple occasions at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week. There have also been rumors that “Queen B” could make a surprise appearance/performance to endorse Harris, as the vice president vies to become the first woman elected to the United States’ highest office.

DNC airs new “Freedom” ad to kick off the Democratic Convention pic.twitter.com/lXLqKi2rAN — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 20, 2024

As for the Trump campaign, this isn’t its first music-related controversy this week; on Monday, Isaac Hayes’ estate revealed that it is suing the campaign for its use of the song “Hold On, I’m Coming.”

