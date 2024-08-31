John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

An event being held at one of Donald Trump’s golf clubs has drawn harsh criticism for hosting a “disgusting” event that honors and supports the criminals involved in the Jan. 6 riots at the United States Capitol.

According to a report from Alan Feuer of the New York Times, Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey is hosting an event called “The J6 Awards Gala” which will serve to honor and raise funds for the criminals who took part in the Jan. 6 riots.

“A nonprofit organization that supports people charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to hold a legal fund-raiser for the rioters next month at former President Donald J. Trump’s private golf club in Bedminster, N.J,” Feuer wrote for the New York Times.

“The event — billed as the J6 Awards Gala and hosted by the Stand in the Gap Foundation — is scheduled to take place at the golf club on Sept. 5, according to an online announcement, with tickets costing up to $50,000 for a table for 12. The money is being raised to pay for legal fees for those being prosecuted for their roles on Jan. 6, when a mob stormed the Capitol to protest Mr. Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.”

Obviously, this move sparked outrage. MSNBC columnist Dean Obeidallah labeled the move as “disgusting.”

“A presidential candidate letting his property be used to host an event where a mob attack on police officers will be celebrated as heroic is blood-boiling,” he wrote.

Obeidallah points out that even if Trump is not attending or speaking at the event, he is still very clearly linked to it.

“Trump doesn’t have to speak for us to link him to this event. It’s being held at a property he owns, and he has been very vocal in his support of the people who brutally attacked police officers in an assault on the Capitol. Last year, he spoke at a fundraiser held at the same golf course in support of the insurrectionists, and he’s hailed the attackers as ‘patriots’ and vowed to pardon them, including those ‘who assaulted officers,'” he wrote.

And he wasn’t the only one to express outrage.

Trump's award ceremony is a slap in the face to democracy. Hosting a gala to honor Jan 6 rioters at his golf club is not just disgraceful—it's dangerous. Celebrating those who attacked our Capitol undermines the peaceful transfer of power. #Disgrace #Democracy pic.twitter.com/JLbuTChb6v — Melanie Sage she/her 💻👨‍👧‍👦 (@melaniesage) August 27, 2024

It's deeply shameful that a fundraiser glorifying the January 6thinsurrectionists is being held at Trump's NJ golf club. Honoring those who attacked our democracy is a disgrace to the memory of those who defended it, like New Jersey’s own Brian Sicknick. https://t.co/L2NMMKNlfM — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) August 25, 2024

Trump’s upcoming golf club Awards Gala, fundraising for Jan. 6 rioters’ legal fees, dishonors the six brave officers who lost their lives that day. Trump’s selfish agenda continues to dehumanize Americans. This November, we have the power to vote, defeat MAGA & restore America!🗳️ — No Dem Left Behind (@NoDemLeftBehind) August 28, 2024

Trump’s golf club honoring the villains of Jan. 6 is on brand — but no less disgusting. Yes! Disgusting! Trump opposes police! Trump opposes law and order! Trump endorses chaos and lawbreakers! https://t.co/R7z0Qm0MXY — Diane Ravitch 🇺🇸🇺🇦📚🌈🗽🌹 (@DianeRavitch) August 30, 2024

His campaign really knows how to double down on the haters & squeeze out any new supporters. — Girl On Fire (@InLoveInCO) August 23, 2024

The party of “Law & Order” 😡 — kim young (@kimyoun11732107) August 23, 2024

This is disgusting. Trump is disgusting. The Jan 6 insurrectionists are disgusting. — Mara Is Voting for Harris and Walz ♿ 🌊 (@Bee1Mara) August 23, 2024

Clearly, people are not happy with with this move.

