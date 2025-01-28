Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Donald Trump officially took office as the President of the United States last week. And while his focus undoubtedly remains on running the country, he is still the owner of several prestigious golf courses across the world.

And it sounds like business is booming at one of them.

According to a report from The Irish Mirror, Donald Trump’s Doonberg golf resort in Ireland is welcoming new members in record numbers.

Trump Doonberg General Manager Joe Russell told The Irish Mirror that the Donald Trump golf resort had “the highest ever number in new membership sales” this month, and that includes the years prior to 2014, when the Trump Organization purchased the resort.

People are joining the golf club in record numbers, and they’re paying a pretty hefty price to do so. Russell said that new members are paying €25,000 – equivalent to about $26,000. And it doesn’t sound like they plan to drop the price anytime soon.

“€25,000 seems to be a good number for people,” he said.

And it sounds like most of these new customers are coming from the United states.

“Two thirds of our membership are international with the vast bulk of those from the US,” Russell said. “It’s been a record month so far for new memberships, following a tremendous performance in 2024.”

Obviously, this influx of new members comes right after Trump was elected president, but Russell isn’t sure that there is a connection.

“We have no evidence to that particular fact – that is not being said to us,” Russell said. “What I do know is that the Trump Organisation do golf really well and the investment the Trumps have made in Doonbeg has been absolutely huge and people are following.”

Russell said that 2024 “was an exceptional year for us and already 2025 is pacing ahead of 2024.” So it seems like business is booming.