Brendan McDermid/ Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

United States President Donald Trump has made it very clear where he stands on transgender women competing in women’s sports. And during a recent interview, he called out the Democratic party for having a differing view.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump signed executive orders that rolled back protections for transgender people and athletes and also declared his administration will recognize only “two sexes, male and female” in federal policy and will not recognize “gender identity” that differs from “biological reality.”

This came a day after Trump vowed to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

“We will get critical race theory and transgender insanity out of our schools and we will keep men out of women’s sports,” Trump announced during his rally on Sunday night.

Trump has taken a hard stance on transgender athletes, and during a recent interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News, he called out Democrats for failing to take a similarly strong stance.

Trump went as far as to call out Democrats for their “terrible” policies.

“People are learning that [Democrats] can’t govern and that their policies are terrible. I mean, [Americans] don’t want to see a woman get pummeled by a man in a boxing ring,” Trump said according to OutKick.

“They don’t want to see men in women’s sports and otherwise. They don’t want… to have ‘transgender for everyone.’ They don’t want a child to leave home as a boy and come back two days later as a girl. A parent doesn’t want to see that.”

Clearly, Trump is planning to follow through on his promise to prevent transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. And he certainly isn’t shy about blasting Democrats while he does it.