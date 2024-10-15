SARAH YENESEL/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

Donald Trump is in the middle of his third straight United States presidential race as the Republican candidate.

After losing his last race embarrassingly, many would have expected Trump to focus harder on the upcoming November election against Kamala Harris, but apparently, Trump doesn’t care to win. An NFL insider has reported on major news about how Trump is spending his time.

“Rumors: Former President Donald Trump will be attending the (Steelers) vs (Jets) game on Sunday,” league insider Dov Kleiman tweeted on Tuesday.

It’s not exactly shocking that Trump isn’t focused on winning, considering his performance in the 2020 election was so poor, but that didn’t stop fans from reacting to the news online.

“He should run for President of the New York Jets. He fits them perfectly,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Thankfully the suites have their own restrooms. I wonder if they have diaper changing stations,” another person added.

“Will he be standing still while they play music the whole time?” a fan asked.

“How much help does Fraudgers need my goodness,” someone wanted to know.

Trump’s friend Elon Musk attended the last Sunday night game in Pittsburgh and many fans wanted nothing to do with him. It’s hard to imagine people will feel differently about Trump considering he will be bringing the negative energy of embarrassing losses into the stadium.